GEORGE TOWN, Nov 26 — A PAS assemblyman has called for more focus on mental health issues especially depression and stress that led to self-harm among youths and students due to rising cases of suicide attempts.

Mohamad Shukor Zakariah (PAS–Pulau Betong) told the state legislative assembly that all parties must view this issue seriously and must be managed by all parties.

“According to statistics, the Fire and Rescue Department in Penang received a total 45 emergency calls of suicide attempts and cases on the Penang Bridge in two years,” he said in his speech when debating the Supply Bill today.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department received 26 such calls in 2022 and 19 cases in 2023.

He also noted that a health survey by the health ministry among students aged between 13 and 17 years of age revealed that there was an increase of students facing depression with ideations of suicide.

“There was an increase up to 13.1 per cent in 2022 involving 4,300 students as compared to 10 per cent over the past five years,” he said.

He also referred to an infographic by Bernama in July this year that revealed a total one million Malaysians, or 4.6 pe rcent of the Malaysian population above the age of 16 years old are suffering from depression.

“The statistics also showed that half of these have intention to self-harm or to take the step to die,” he said.

He referred to a recent case in Penang in which a Form Two student fell to her death from the eighth floor of her school where the student left a note that she was facing depression and pressure from her studies.

He hoped that school principals would increase counselling sessions and upgrade the skills of their counselling teachers.

“It is hoped that more counselling sessions will be held with students with mental health and depression issues both individually and in groups,” he said.

He said parents will also need to undergo parenting courses while peer counsellors should be increased to provide support to students facing depression.

He said suicide is a sin in Islam and hoped that there is more focus on Islamic religious education to prevent such cases among Muslims.

“Muslims with thoughts of suicide are not close to God, as those who are close to God will have peace of mind, those who are not close to God will not be at peace,” he said.

He said it is a Muslim’s duty to pray five times a day to feed their soul and faith and be close to God.

“Just like they need to eat five times a day, they need to feed their soul by praying to God five times a day and only when they are close to God, will they be able to find peace,” he said.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).