NEW DELHI, Nov 26 — Malaysians in Pakistan have been advised to exercise caution due to a march on the capital Islamabad by jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters.

The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad asked Malaysians to stay informed about the local situation, follow the instructions issued by Pakistani officials, and register with the diplomatic mission.

“Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas that may be affected by unrest. If you must travel, inform someone of your plans,” the High Commission said in an advisory posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Abide by the rules and regulations set forth by local authorities. Compliance is essential for your safety,” it said.

Four security personnel were killed on Monday in an attack that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed on Imran’s supporters, who have since Sunday been trying to reach D-Chowk, the square outside the parliament building.

The marchers are trying to put pressure on the government to release Imran, who is in jail facing several cases.

The government has vowed to deal with the mobs with a heavy hand if the banned protest is held in the capital’s main area. — Bernama