SEPANG, Nov 25 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that the proposal to relocate all cargo operations to Perlis Inland Port from Padang Besar will be presented to the Cabinet within one or two months.

The Minister highlighted that this initiative aims to maximise efficiency of cargo operations, and underscores Putrajaya’s commitment to strengthening the economies of all states, including opposition-led ones.

“It requires cooperation from all ministries and all agencies. That’s why it needs Cabinet approval so that there is a source of authority to oblige all agencies to cooperate.

“This again shows that us in the federal government, we don’t mind which state. Even though Perlis is not under the administration of the Madani government, but we still continue our efforts to develop all states,” he told reporters here.

He reasoned that the Padang Besar port is small and unable to keep us with the market demands, as cargo heading to Southern Thailand would have to pass Padang Besar after landing in Penang or Klang beforehand.

The Perlis Inland Port will be operational in July next year.