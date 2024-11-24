BINTULU, Nov 24 — An 18-year-old boy is feared drowned after he went missing while bathing at the Batu Mandi Beach here yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the victim as Valentino Austin Richie.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 6.10pm and dispatched seven firefighters from Kidurong fire station to the scene.

“Based on initial information, the victim was reported missing and feared drowned at 4.20pm during a swimming activity,” it added.

A search and rescue operation (SAR) commenced at around 7.30pm, covering a one-kilometre radius around the incident site using surface searching technique.

“However, the SAR operation was postponed at 8.40pm and will resume today.” — The Borneo Post