ALOR SETAR, Nov 24 — The Kedah state government will not incur any loss from Bin Zayed International (BZI) Group’s withdrawal from the RM40 billion Langkasuka development in Langkawi, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor reportedly said.

Sanusi said the project is a private partnership, and therefore he was baffled why he and the state government were being blamed by some parties for the Dubai-based investment firm’s decision.

“It is common practice for companies to withdraw from any investment. This is not a new issue, but I’m not sure why it’s only now being raised again,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“However, some people are hitting out at me, even though I have no connection to Bin Zayed and I don’t even know them.”

Sanusi said the collaboration between BZI and Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd was announced by then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, rather than the Kedah government.

He added that critics should instead point their questions to Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abd Aziz, who was then finance minister.

This comes as Kedah PKR Youth chief Dr Taufiq Johari’s urged Sanusi to explain the reasons behind the withdrawal — claiming it was a result of the state government leadership’s weaknesses.

On Friday, Bin Zayed International (M) Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy confirmed that BZI is no longer involved with the Langkasuka project since it no longer sees its value since 2022.

In 2021, Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd roped in BZI to help develop a RM40 billion mixed-development known as Widad@Langkasuka in Langkawi.

