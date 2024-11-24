IPOH, Nov 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will field many new faces, especially among the youth, in the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16), said its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this initiative is one of five steps outlined to strengthen BN component parties in gaining the support of the people.

“I believe we have no choice but to field new candidates, particularly among the youth. The by-elections in Nenggiri and Mahkota recently proved that this hypothesis is true.

“The suitability of a candidate is not only based on their young age, but also on their strong grassroots exposure, which can lead to a decisive victory,” he told a press conference today after officiating the Perak BN Convention at a hotel here.

Also present were BN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also Perak BN chairman, MIC Treasurer-General and Perak MIC chairmanTan Sri M. Ramasamy and MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, who is also Perak MCA chairman.

Representatives from Pakatan Harapan (PH), including Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi, Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee Chuan How, who is also Perak DAP Treasurer, and Perak PKR chairman Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri, were also present. — Bernama