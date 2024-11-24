ALOR SETAR, Nov 24 — Albukhary International University (AIU) has appointed former New Zealand two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams as its inaugural Pro-Chancellor.

The announcement of the Auckland-born athlete’s appointment was posted on the university’s Facebook page today.

“We are proud to announce Sonny Bill Williams, a globally renowned athlete celebrated for his extraordinary achievements in rugby league, rugby union and boxing, as our inaugural Pro-Chancellor. His term is effective from Nov 1 for a period of two years.

“The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place at AIU on Dec 10,” the statement said.

AIU highlighted that Sonny, a global sports icon and passionate advocate for social equity, has built an extraordinary career and earned a stellar reputation on the global stage and his athletic journey is nothing short of remarkable.

Sonny, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Management (Sport Management) with Distinction from Otago Polytechnic, New Zealand, is renowned not only for his outstanding sports career but among others, also for his dedication to humanitarian causes, cultural integration and youth empowerment.

“As Pro-Chancellor, he will play an integral role in fostering AIU’s mission of nurturing well-rounded graduates who are globally competitive and socially responsible.

“His involvement will further enhance the university’s vision of creating a transformative educational environment where values-driven leadership meets academic excellence,” the statement added.

Sonny’s presence at AIU is expected to inspire students to strive for excellence in both their personal and professional journeys. — Bernama