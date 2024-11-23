KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The success of the MADANI Government in leading the nation over the past two years is the result of political stability, clear policies and the commitment of civil servants, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the people have demonstrated their willingness to work together with the government to elevate Malaysia onto the world stage.

“It must be remembered — this success has been made possible because of a stable political system. That stability is thanks to the cooperation of the country’s leadership.

“... many shifts have been made, and the effectiveness of policy implementation is due to the commitment and determination of civil servants who have shown their readiness to undertake reforms and changes. Programme implementation is far more efficient now,” he said.

Anwar said this during the Townhall session of the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention that is being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar. — Bernama