PASIR GUDANG, Nov 23 – Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim has reportedly said he will not appeal any decision made by PKR’s Disciplinary Board tomorrow over his alleged criticism of the government.

Malay daily Sinar Harian quoted him today saying that he is willing to be suspended or kicked out of the party for his remarks.

“I attended a hearing with the party’s disciplinary board last Thursday, but no decision has been made yet,” he reportedly said.

“They only shared the board’s views. The matter will then be referred to the PKR Political Bureau and subsequently to the PKR Leadership Council chaired by its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.”

Hassan said he will not be issuing any response to not influence the outcome of the deliberation.

He also noted his satisfaction with the disciplinary board’s professionalism, saying it had issued a show-cause letter and allowed him seven days to respond.

“I replied to the letter and was called for a hearing where they listened to my explanation. In this regard, I commend the party for following through on what it said it would do,” he added.

Hassan is facing disciplinary action for criticising the government led by Prime Minister Anwar in awarding the second 5G network to U Mobile Sdn Bhd.

The party alleged that Hassan has tarnished PKR’s image by issuing the statement on the matter.