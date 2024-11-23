KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Federal government remains committed to engaging with state governments to find common ground on various pressing issues, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visits to the states aim to strengthen ties with local leaders and gain insights into the challenges and priorities of each state.

“These briefings provide an opportunity to discuss the Federal government’s strategies while gathering feedback from state governments on their projects, implementation progress, and areas for improvement.

“This collaborative approach ensures that priority is given to jointly implementing programmes and projects while effectively addressing shared challenges,” Fadillah said during a townhall session of the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform attended by Anwar today.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister and responsible for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said the Prime Minister’s efforts have significantly strengthened the partnership between the Federal and state governments. — Bernama