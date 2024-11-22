PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described a message of patience from India’s Grand Mufti, Al-Allamah Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmad al-Malibari, as an inspiration for him to carry out his duties in leading the nation.

Speaking at the Khatam Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari Peringkat Antarabangsa 2024 event here today, Anwar said the message was personally delivered by Sheikh Abu Bakar during their meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex earlier in the day.

“Sheikh reminded me to be steadfast and quoted verses from the Quran about undertaking tasks with patience.

“To carry out the tasks with mercy and compassion, and not to be worried when facing threats, insults, slander or accusations,” he said.

Anwar added that Sheikh Abu Bakar also advised him to always surrender and place trust in Allah after making all possible efforts in any matter.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that Malaysia has been vocal in advocating for the removal of Israel from the United Nations (UN) membership on the world stage.

“At the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit, when I met with President Joe Biden of the United States, President Xi Jinping of China, and President Emmanuel Macron of France, I reiterated this matter, and I also raised it during the G20 summit.

“This is not because we are a big country, but because we are a Madani nation... grounded in belief, values, and respect for human dignity, justice, and truth,” he said.

Over 10,000 attendees participated in the Khatam Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari event, including international participants, representatives from ministries and agencies, preachers, scholars, as well as students from public and private higher education institutions, madrasahs, and religious institutions.

The programme began with a session of Yasin recitation and special prayers after the Isha prayer, followed by a keynote lecture and the formal certification of the Sahih Al-Bukhari by Sheikh Abu Bakar. — Bernama