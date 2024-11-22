KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia enjoyed a lunch with their family members and grandchildren in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim's 66th birthday at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru today.

Also present were the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor and their children.

Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar as well as Tunku Tun Aminah and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, along with their children were also in attendance.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at Istana Bukit Serene.

Also present were Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, and Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended birthday greetings to Sultan Ibrahim.

"May Allah SWT bless Your Majesty’s reign and protect Your Majesty in this world and the hereafter,” he said in a Facebook post. — Bernama



