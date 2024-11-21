JOHOR BARU, Nov 21 — Police arrested six men in connection with a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive (4WD) that fled authorities during a 180-kilometre high-speed chase from Muar to Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the suspects, all locals, were arrested in the Damansara area of Kuala Lumpur at 7am today.

He said the six suspects, aged 25 to 35, led investigators to the recovery of two 4WD vehicles, where one was identified as the one involved in yesterday’s chase.

“Initial investigations revealed that both 4WD vehicles were rented. Police also found several items of cable theft equipment inside one of the vehicles,” Kumar told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

He added that police have yet to determine the motive of the driver who fled and led officers on a high-speed chase.

He was responding to updates on the incident where the driver of a Toyota Hilux refused to stop at a red light in Muar, leading to a high-speed chase to Kuala Lumpur before fleeing yesterday.

Earlier, Kumar witnessed the handover of duties to the new state deputy police chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Nor Azizi Maarof.

Regarding the arrests, Kumar said police are in the process of identifying the driver and passengers in the 4WD at the time of the incident.

“Police are also checking the suspects for any outstanding warrants or prior criminal records,” he said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Yesterday a Toyota Hilux fled from police after a 180km high-speed chase that started in Muar before traversing the North-South Expressway through Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Kuala Lumpur.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux initially ran a red light at the intersection of Jalan Bakri in Muar at 2.45am before a police patrol car flagged him down for a routine inspection.

However, the driver sped away, and police gave chase from Muar to Melaka, where the fleeing 4WD exited the North-South Expressway to Kuala Lumpur at the Jasin toll plaza.

Police patrol units from Johor, Melaka, and Bukit Aman were involved in the chase.

The Toyota Hilux exited the Sungai Besi toll plaza in Kuala Lumpur, but the driver managed to escape the pursuing police by driving over a road divider and fleeing along Jalan Chan Sow Lin.