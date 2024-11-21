KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Variable Message System (VMS) and electronic billboards under City Hall (DBKL) will display live weather reports and flood warnings starting tomorrow, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

According to Sinar Harian, she said the move was to ensure that the public, particularly residents of Kuala Lumpur, could prepare and take early action in the event of a flash flood disaster.

“For this effort, we are collaborating with MetMalaysia (Malaysian Meteorological Department) and DID (Department of Irrigation and Drainage).

“This initiative will begin with the LED billboards at the DBKL Tower,” she was quoted as saying in Parliament today.

She was responding to Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh) who asked about DBKL’s measures to prevent and manage flash floods in Kuala Lumpur and the list of mitigation projects since 2014.

Dr Zaliha added that DBKL has also established the Kuala Lumpur Public Incident Management Committee, along with several other agencies, as an immediate assistance measure within 30 minutes of receiving an early warning of street floods or flash floods in Kuala Lumpur.