KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Just half of Malaysians surveyed for a new poll were satisfied with national infrastructure, with many saying the government should invest more on development even if this meant more taxes.

According to pollster and market research firm Ipsos’s “Malaysian Opinion on the National Infrastructure” report today, just 51 per cent of Malaysian respondents aged 18-74 expressed satisfaction.

Malaysians had the highest dissatisfaction over infrastructure in the region, more than counterparts in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand who 74 per cent, 64 per cent and 56 per cent satisfied with their national infrastructure, respectively.

The Ipsos report also said Malaysians generally have lower confidence in the quality of their national infrastructure compared to other respondents in other countries.

Flood defence was the national infrastructure with the least satisfaction in Malaysia, as only 40 per cent Malaysians said they were satisfied.

“This may be due to the unexpected and extreme weather events in recent years, highlighting the urgent need to further enhance the flood defence system,” said Ipsos interim country manager Evelyn Tan.

The finding from the report also stated that infrastructure related to electric vehicles (EV) also presents a potential area for improvement.

“While interest in EV is growing, Malaysians' satisfaction with EV infrastructure remains low at just 49 per cent.

“With the anticipated removal of fuel subsidies in 2025 and increased environmental awareness, there is potential for growth in the EV market, offering a strategic opportunity for the government to invest in and improve the relevant infrastructure,” said Tan.

The survey also found that 57 per cent of Malaysians were satisfied with digital infrastructure and 53 per cent with renewable energy infrastructure.

However, 58 per cent of Malaysians agreed that the country is not doing enough to meet its infrastructure need, with 51 per cent wanting the government to increase spending even with higher taxes.

“The government must build public confidence in its future infrastructure plans to ensure Malaysia remains competitive and keeps pace with neighbouring countries,” she said.