PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — A recent visit by a delegation from Afghanistan’s Education Ministry to Malaysia’s Ministry of Education (MOE) is part of an effort to support Malaysia’s foreign policy approach towards Afghanistan.

In a statement today, MOE said the programme was carried out under the guidance and advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with support from relevant ministries and agencies to ensure security screening and continuous monitoring throughout the visit.

The visit, it said, aligned with Malaysia’s readiness to provide capacity-building assistance in health and humanitarian efforts, contributing to Afghanistan’s social development.

“Through this visit, MOE presented a comprehensive overview of Malaysia’s education system, including education for girls and women.

“It highlighted Malaysia’s inclusive education system, focusing on improving access and equity across socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity, and geography,” the statement read.

MOE stated that this aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education (SDG 4), which aims to eliminate gender disparities and ensure equal and inclusive access to education at all levels.

The visit also provided the Afghan delegation with insights into the best educational practices of a modern Islamic country recognised internationally.

According to MOE, the Afghan delegation expressed interest in using Malaysia as a reference for best practices in developing their educational policies, particularly in curriculum development, teacher training, and education technology.

“MOE’s commitment aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement last year on enhancing cooperation with Afghanistan.

“At the same time, the right to education cannot be denied. Therefore, Malaysia remains committed to upholding women’s education rights and ensuring access to education for girls,” the statement added.

Yesterday, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng sought clarification from Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek regarding the visit of the delegation from the Taliban-led Afghan administration to her ministry.

At a press conference held at the Parliament Media Centre, Lim questioned the visit, citing Malaysia’s lack of diplomatic ties with Afghanistan and the absence of a need to engage with a country practising gender discrimination. — Bernama