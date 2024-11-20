KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Sabah currently only has a five per cent reserve margin for its electricity supply, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that Sabah has a generation capacity of 1,226 megawatts (MW), with current demand for electricity around 1,166 MW.

“With ongoing projects, the reserve margin is expected to reach 22 per cent by July 2025, which will help avoid load shedding,” he said when winding up debate on the 2025 Supply Bill (Sabah Budget 2025) for his ministry today.

Shahelmey, who is also State Minister of Public Works, said that Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd has added an interim diesel generation set with a total capacity of 90 MW, which was fully completed in June.

“This interim generation has been extended for two years until 2026 to supply the state’s electricity needs,” he added.

He further said that Sabah Electricity is working to add a 100 MW rental gas turbine set and a 100 MW mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which is expected to begin operations in July next year.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey also addressed the water supply issue in Pulau Sebatik, Tawau, saying that the Rural Water Supply Programme (BALB) under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11) had been approved for Kampung Sungai Melayu, Begosong Kecil.

“However, the raw water source in the proposed project area is limited to meet the demand for water supply to the targeted area and its surroundings,” he said.

As a result, several short-term initiatives have been planned, including deepening the reservoir to ensure sufficient water is collected to meet current and dry season needs.

“This project is in the procurement process and is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 with a 24-month implementation period,” he said.

For long-term action, the Sabah Water Department will include a proposal for a Feasibility Study on Water Supply Sources from Wallace Bay to be supplied to Pulau Sebatik in the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13).

“Additionally, this study, along with detailed design, will review other potential sources that can serve as alternatives to the existing water supply,” he said. — Bernama