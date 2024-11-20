PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — Registration for the second phase of the government’s Central Database Hub (Padu) will be opened after the Cabinet approves several criteria which are currently being refined by the ministries involved, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the government, through his ministry and the Ministry of Finance as the lead agencies, is finalising the details before presenting them to the Cabinet.

“I have mentioned in Parliament that any form of targeted subsidy for RON95 will involve two implementation phases. The first is the back end, which is determining who is eligible, and the second is the front-end, involving operations at petrol stations.

“We had a meeting last week, and plans regarding timelines and implementation are being discussed. Once the Cabinet agrees, only then can the Economy Ministry announce the timeline,” he said.

Rafizi said he is confident that with clear explanations, more people would register with Padu to ensure they are not left out of any government assistance.

“If the public understands that verifying eligibility for RON95 subsidies relies on data from Padu and they don’t register, they risk being excluded.

“I believe public registration will be higher this time compared to before,” Rafizi also said.

Approximately 55 per cent of households have registered for Padu during the first phase, primarily those in the low-income group.

“Previously, there was an assumption that the M40 group would not receive subsidies. Now, with the government clarifying that only the T15 and above are ineligible and the criteria announced, I think more groups will register,” he added.

When Padu registration was opened earlier this year, data showed that most high-income earners felt there was no need for them to register as they were unlikely to qualify for subsidies. — Bernama