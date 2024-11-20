PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from Nov 21 to 23 to boost strategic partnership between both countries.

This marks his first visit to Malaysia since elected as head of the Communist Party of Vietnam in August 2024.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Wednesday said Lam will be accompanied by his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, senior members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, ministers, and senior officials of the Government and the National Assembly of Vietnam on the visit.

The General Secretary will be received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an Official Welcoming Ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“Their discussion will focus on the progress of ongoing bilateral relations, particularly cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and commodities, the halal industry, energy, digital technology, and information and communication,” the statement read.

Both Leaders will also witness the exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding on Enhancing Trade Promotion between Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE); and Memorandum of Collaboration between PETRONAS and PETROVIETNAM in the field of renewable energy.

During the visit, Lam is also scheduled to meet with President of the Senate Senator Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah and Speaker of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul at Parlimen Malaysia.

The last time Malaysia received a visit from the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam was in March 1994, a year before Vietnam’s formal accession to Asean.

This official visit will further add value to the close relations between Malaysia and Vietnam, bilaterally under the framework of Strategic Partnership, and within Asean, the statement said.

In 2023, Vietnam ranked as Malaysia’s 11 th largest trading partner globally, and 4th largest partner within Asean.

The value of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Vietnam stood at RM80 billion, with exports from Malaysia to Vietnam valued at RM52 billion. Malaysian companies have implemented more than 700 projects in Vietnam, with investments totalling US$13.1 billion. — Bernama