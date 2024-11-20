KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Immigration Department today said none of its officers were involved in the alleged assault of a foreigner who was also denied entry at KLIA.

It noted that reports based on videos of the alleged assault had incorrectly claimed Immigration officers were involved in the incident at Terminal 1 of the airport.

“All foreign travellers must meet Malaysia's entry requirements before being granted immigration clearance. Travellers who fail to comply are issued a Not-to-land (NTL) notice,” Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said in a statement.

“Under Section 24 of the Immigration Act, foreign travellers issued with an NTL notice are handed over to their respective airlines, which are responsible for returning them to their last port of embarkation.”

He also said NTL travelers are put in a designated holding lounge (HL) that has all basic amenities, with airlines also responsible for providing three meals daily pending repatriation.

This morning, the Malaysiakini news portal published videos and reports alleging that a foreigner was assaulted at the KLIA after being issued an NTL.