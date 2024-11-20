KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said he will not entertain calls for him to step down as Sabah Umno chief over his corruption case and declared he would continue to lead the party’s state chapter.

The Kinabatangan MP was urged to resign as Sabah Umno chief after he and his wife, Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, were ordered to enter their defence on charges of corruption and abetment over a RM150 million Felcra investment.

Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57) chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar had earlier suggested that Bung should step down to focus on his ongoing court case.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal ordered that the corruption case involving Bung and his wife be returned to the Sessions Court for trial.

In response, Bung said, “I do not feel compelled to respond to comments from NGOs that are completely untrustworthy and one-sided.”

The former Sabah deputy chief minister said internal matters within Umno should be addressed by the party itself.

“Issues within Umno are for Umno to decide,” he said.

Regarding his ongoing court case, Bung said it was not a new issue.

“This case has been ongoing for years and does not affect my position or my ability to carry out my duties as the Sabah Umno Chief,” he said.

Bung also urged Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters to stay calm and focused.

“To all Umno and BN supporters, stay calm and do not be distracted by the current circumstances. Always focus on strengthening the party. Insha’Allah, the truth will prevail over falsehood,” he added. — Daily Express