KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 20 — The districts of Kemaman, Marang, Hulu Terengganu, and Setiu in Terengganu have been hit by floods, according to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

It said 212 people from 54 families are taking shelter in eight temporary relief centres as of 10 pm compared to 12 people in Kemaman at 6 pm.

Kemaman recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 97 people from 22 families seeking shelter in three relief centres: Balai Raya Meraga Beris, Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Labohan, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kemasik.

“Followed by Hulu Terengganu, where 53 victims from 14 families are being sheltered in three relief centres at Balai Raya Kampung Kemat, Balai Raya Kampung Cheting, and Balai Raya Kampung Bukit Kolam.

“In Setiu, 49 victims from 14 families are sheltered in one relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Langkap, whereas in Marang, 13 victims from four families are being housed at Dewan Sivik Wakaf Tapai,” it added.

According to publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water levels of Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman, and Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu, Hulu Terengganu are rising, breaching the warning level. — Bernama