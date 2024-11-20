KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Forty-five officers and personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) in the first nine months of this year on suspicion of corruption and abuse of power.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, confirmed to news portal Buletin TV3 that 27 officers and personnel were charged in court over the same period, with 13 found guilty.

In addition, Ayob Khan revealed that the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) at Bukit Aman opened 1,597 disciplinary investigation files and issued 1,118 disciplinary inquiry files against officers and personnel suspected of breaching regulations.

During the same event, 51 police officers and personnel were awarded anti-corruption certificates by PDRM and SPRM for rejecting bribes and upholding integrity.

Ayob Khan also called on leadership at all levels to take strict action against officers involved in corruption or abuse of power, regardless of their rank.

He warned against double standards in addressing misconduct and stressed that leaders must set a positive example for both their subordinates and the public.