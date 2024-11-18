KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Today’s Dewan Rakyat session will discuss, among other matters, the government’s efforts to ensure local values and culture are preserved, particularly as no regulatory mechanism for artificial intelligence (AI) has been established so far.

According to the Order Paper published on the official Parliament website, the question was raised by Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) to the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation during the question-and-answer session.

In the same session, Datuk Dr. Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) inquired about the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development’s plans to increase the number of autism centres nationwide, as well as the extent of assistance and incentives provided to private operators in this endeavour.

Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) posed a question to the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry regarding the steps the government is taking to shield local industries from the effects of overcapacity in China’s manufacturing sector, as well as strategies to sustain Malaysia’s industrial sector competitiveness.

Additionally, Hassan Saad (PN-Baling) asked the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture about its short- and long-term strategies to invigorate the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

Following the question-and-answer session, the sitting will proceed with debates and the committee-level winding-up of the Supply Bill 2025 by ministers from the respective ministries.

This Dewan Rakyat session spans 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama