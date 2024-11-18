The Human Resources Ministry emphasised the need for Malaysians to embrace upskilling, AI, and digitalisation to adapt to workforce changes, with 620,000 jobs across 10 sectors facing significant disruption within five years.

In response, TalentCorp has launched initiatives like the MyMahir platform and the Future Skills Talent Council to address skill gaps.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Malaysians must embrace upskilling and digitalisation to stay relevant in a rapidly transforming workforce, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said today.

Amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and the green economy, Sim said Malaysians should embrace technology and not look at it as a threat to their livelihoods.

“AI, digitalisation, and the green economy are not threats-they are tools that can enhance human capabilities, foster creativity, and drive collaboration,” Sim said during the launch of TalentCorp’s impact study on the Malaysian workforce.

“These insights are not just statistics-they are the foundation for building forward-looking strategies to prepare and support our workforce through these transitions,” Sim said while launching TalentCorp’s study on the tree technologies.

The study, completed in six months, highlighted that 620,000 jobs — 18 per cent of employees in 10 key sectors — are expected to face significant changes within three to five years.

An additional 1.2 million jobs fall into the moderately impacted category, bringing the total to 1.8 million workers who will need to adapt to these shifts.

The 10 key sectors highlighted by TalentCorp impact study are:

Aerospace

Chemicals

Electrical and Electronics

Energy and Power

Food Manufacturing and Services

Global Business Services

Information and Communication Technology

Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Wholesale and Retail Trade

The study identified 60 emerging roles, with 70 per cent related to AI and digital technologies, and 20 per cent tied to sustainability and green initiatives.

Key positions like data engineers, sustainability specialists, and drone pilots are expected to gain prominence.

These sectors were chosen for their economic significance, collectively contributing 60 per cent of Malaysia’s GDP and employing 31 per cent of the skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

To address these issues, TalentCorp launched MyMahir, a digital platform to provide guidance on industry trends, skills mapping, and career pathways.

It is complemented by the Future Skills Talent Council, which unites industry leaders, government agencies, and academia to address skill gaps.

The TalentCorp study launch was also attended by Digital Minster Gobind Singh Deo and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.



