KOTA BHARU, Nov 18 — An elderly man was found dead in a well in Kampung Tasek Bakong, Pasir Mas, early yesterday morning.

Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Station chief Shapawi Stapa said the department received a call about the incident at 6.52 am before a six-member team was dispatched to the scene and found that a man had fallen into the well.

“Firefighters extricated the victim, known as Bahrom Ismail, aged 64. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Shapawi said that based on information from villagers, the victim had gone to the well to perform his ablution, but it is believed that he fell into the well.

Shapawi said residents had tried to help the victim but failed due to the depth of the well, which reached up to five metres. — Bernama