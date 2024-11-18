PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — The Court of Appeal today ordered Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad to enter their defence on three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million.

A three-man bench comprising Justices Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin made the decision after allowing the prosecution's appeal against the couple’s acquittal by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Sept 7, 2023.

On Sept 18, 2023, the prosecution filed an appeal against the decision of High Court Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid on Sept 7, 2023, which had acquitted the couple of the charges.

Ahli Parlimen Kinabatangan Bung Moktar, isteri Zizie Izette diperintah bela diri atas tiga pertuduhan rasuah RM2.8 juta



Nur Aimidiyana Zuher | BERNAMA #BernamaNews pic.twitter.com/yOtpiu3jSH — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 18, 2024

MORE TO COME