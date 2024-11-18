KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — After fighting for more than five years over their residential zoning status, the folks of Jalan Abdullah finally see a glimmer of hope in the Draft Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (DKLLP 2040).

The pre-war housing estate that was rezoned to Major Commercial in the KLCP 2020 seemed to have regained its residential zoning in the DKLLP 2040.

According to residents, as stated in the DKLLP 2040, on Jalan Abdullah — houses number 23 to 37 have been rezoned to Residential 1, houses number 11 to 21 along with houses on Lorong Abdullah and Lengkok Abdullah have been placed under Residential 2 and Lot Amalgamation.

Under the DKLLP, Residential 1 allows houses built up to three stories, Residential 2 up to 15 stories while Lot Amalgamation — with three lots merged — properties can go higher than 15 stories.

“We have put in a request to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) that all of Jalan Abdullah, Lorong Abdullah and Lengkok Abdullah be rezoned to Residential 1, remove us from Residential 2 and Lot Amalgamation.

“Residential 2 is bad enough, we cannot imagine Lot Amalgamation. If this is allowed, the over congestion that we fear will worsen, because a property that is 10 to 15 stories is as good as a low-rise condominium,” resident T. Ksharmini said.

Residents recalled when they first heard about the residential area being planned for Major Commercial back in 2010, but they never expected it would actually happen when the KLCP was gazetted in 2020.

Despite the narrow dual-carriageway, buildings continue to be constructed at Jalan Abdullah in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, adding to the congestion. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Where exactly is Jalan Abdullah?

The road often referred to as “the one near” Bangsar LRT station, Jalan Kemuja is the one that hosts popular eateries such as Baba Low, Chinta, Lisette’s Cafe & Bakery, Southern Rock Seafood and The Lankan Crabs — the Jalan Abdullah neighbourhood faces this road.

Not to forget several other hidden restaurants on or around Jalan Abdullah; these are some of the factors that have contributed to the congestion in the neighbourhood.

“We have been living with these restaurants as our neighbours for many years, and more mushroomed over the recent years.

“What’s worse is now we have a 34-storey development right next to our home, with only one two-way road servicing this new development and our existing neighbourhood.

“There is just no room for any emergency lanes,” Ksharmini said.

Could this be the end of the residents’ fight to stop more high-rise developments taking over their neighbourhood?

Ratnasothy Kandiah, 90, a resident who has lived in her house for 80 years, while she is relieved, wished this could have happened sooner.

“I move here when I was a child, hearing that this area will be rezoned to residential I felt relieved but at the same time I regret that it was zoned as Major Commercial for a while and as a result to that I now have a 34-storey serviced apartment right next to me, and behind me there is a 62-storey development.

“Rezoning us back to residential will at least prevent any further injustice perpetrated on us,” she told Malay Mail.

Another resident expressing relief, Mooi Lau Chan said her house has been the family home for generations. She added that the rezoning to Major Commercial should not have happened in the first place.

“There is no logic in commercialising a historic and heritage area that was developed between 1920 to 1940.

“Reverting us back to residential could at least ensure that our neighbourhood continues to be liveable. This housing area is a pride for this city,” Mood said.

According to residents, Jalan Abdullah, Lorong Abdullah and Lengkok Abdullah in Bangsar are the last remaining and oldest piece of residential area situated in Kuala Lumpur with bungalows and semi-detached houses built between 1929 and 1940.

“Houses in this housing area are heritage homes, some are more than 70 years old and do not have concrete roof beams.

“These houses will not be able to withstand the heavy piling work from more high-rise development at such close proximity,” Ksharmini said.

She added that residents — mostly elderly — will no longer have to constantly worry about having to move out from their homes.

“Because the DKLLP 2040 has yet to be gazetted, we are still worried that there could be U-turns to the decision.

“Until it is gazetted, only then our neighbourhood will be at peace,” she said.

Residents started noticing soil erosion in 2018 during the rainy reason, which resulted in an uprooted tree falling into Ksharmini’s house.

This was followed by incidents including a retaining wall of a house on Jalan Abdullah collapsing during the construction of a parking facility, as well as the construction of high-rise Sri Bangsar on Lengkok Abdullah that caused structural damage to neighbouring bungalows that were subsequently sold and demolished to make way for a car park.

* Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained some errors that have since been corrected.



