KOTA BHARU, Nov 17 — Two former prisoners were charged in the Sessions Court and separate Magistrates’ Courts here today with nine counts related to a series of robberies targeting homeware and convenience stores across the state.

Mohamad Harris Mohd Angelan, 33, and Ahmad Khairul Sabirin Mohd Ramli, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges read before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah, Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid, and Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri.

In the Sessions Court, both men faced seven charges of breaking into homeware stores with the intent to steal.

The offences were allegedly committed on April 9, Aug 8, Sept 22, and Sept 25, 2024, at Bandar Baru Tunjong, Jalan Hamzah, Kota Jembal, and Bunut Payong.

The duo was also accused of committing theft at convenience stores on Nov 10 and on Sept 4 and 6 at Jalan Temenggong and Tanjong Mas.

Ahmad Khairul Sabirin was additionally accused of breaking into a homeware store in Kota Jembal with intent to steal, on Sept 22.

Deputy public prosecutors (DPP) Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad and Kamarul Hasyime Rosli appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyer Hajar Sahiras Zukefli.

Earlier, Ahmad Faiz Fitri objected to bail, citing the severity of the offences, their serial nature, and the potential flight risk posed by the accused. However, he suggested a bail amount of RM15,000 per charge should the court permit it.

Hajar Sahiras appealed for a reasonable bail amount, on the grounds that Ahmad Khairul Sabirin, a villager, supports three children, his wife, and ailing parents, while Mohamad Harris, a former oil rig worker, also supports three children, his wife, and elderly parents.

Judge Zulkifli set bail at RM12,000 with one surety for each accused, ordering them to report to the nearest police station and prohibiting them from harassing the victims. The case is set for mention on Dec 24.

Meanwhile, in the two Magistrate’s Courts, both accused pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempting to break into homeware stores in Kadok and Telipot on Aug 15 and Oct 8.

DPP Nursyafiqah Mohamad proposed bail of RM10,000 for each accused, and the court then set bail at RM6,000 each, scheduling Dec 24 for case mention.

They were charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of between five to 14 years, upon conviction.

On Nov 6, police arrested the two former convicts for their suspected involvement in 20 retail outlet robberies in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the two men had been released from prison in April and were suspected of actively committing such crimes in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, and Jeli. — Bernama