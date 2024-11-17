KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A woman who ran down three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students and killed them in October will be committed for another month of psychiatric evaluation.

Kosmo! reported that magistrate Nur Farahin Shazlin Mohd Reduan Shah Edwin granted the extension in order for Norizan Ismail’s evaluation to be completed.

On Oct 15, magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman ordered the woman to undergo a month-long mental examination at Hospital Permai, Johor Baru, after she was charged with murdering the three students.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Azizan Abdullah informed the court that the extension was requested by Hospital Permai as there was no previous mental health records for the 49-year-old accused,.

In the incident from Oct 9, Norizan was driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and hit two motorcycles carrying four students who were on their way back to campus.

Three of the students — Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin — died at the scene.

Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, 20, a Bachelor of Accounting student, was discharged after receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital.