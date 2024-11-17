BUTTERWORTH, Nov 17 — The Penang Department of Environment (DOE) has issued 187 compounds worth RM374,000 for various emission offences during statewide operations conducted from January until yesterday.

Its director, Norazizi Adinan, said a total of 57 operations were carried out during the period, focusing on inspections of emissions from diesel and petrol-powered vehicles, as well as noise and gas emissions from motorcycles.

“These operations aim to enhance enforcement and inspections of motor vehicles to ensure compliance with emission standards, preventing environmental pollution,” he told reporters after the National-Level Motor Vehicle Operation (Ops Gerak) in conjunction with World Ozone Day 2024 here last night.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the police, Road Transport Department (JPJ), National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Immigration Department, Plus Malaysia Berhad and the Seberang Perai City Council, took place at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza and involved 100 officers and enforcement personnel.

Norazizi said the operation, which has been held at four main locations in the state since Wednesday, targeted motorcycle noise inspections and commercial vehicle emissions.

“During Ops Gerak, a total of 553 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 17 fines amounting to RM34,000, 35 Section 48A notices for vehicle retesting and four prohibition orders issued,” he said, adding that most of the commercial vehicles penalised were factory buses found emitting smoke above the permitted density.

He said that police also conducted 257 inspections and issued 28 summonses, JPJ issued 157 summonses and seized five vehicles, while AADK detained nine individuals who tested positive for drugs. — Bernama