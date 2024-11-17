BANDAR BAHARU, Nov 17 — Urine tests not only detect drugs taken conventionally but also via electronic cigarettes (vapes), warned Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said rehabilitation officers of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) could detect prohibited substances at a preliminary stage, especially after the enforcement of the Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Act 2024, passed by the Dewan Rakyat in August.

He said drugs that were a threat, especially among school students, were now no longer the conventional type but instead, the synthetic variety, which had various forms and names and was considered very dynamic.

“We have the ability, and rehabilitation officers have the expertise (detecting substances). If before, the testing and verification process (for forbidden substances) was all done by doctors, no one else could.

“But in the drug dependents act that we amended, that task can be conducted by AADK rehabilitation officers, but we do not exclude medical officers. In the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) there is still an element of the role of medical officers, but the initial test can be conducted by rehabilitation officers,” he said.

Saifuddin spoke to reporters after launching the national-level Anti-Drug Campaign in Schools. The campaign was jointly officiated with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at SK Permatang Pasir here today.

He added that the Home Ministry (KDN) also intended to establish a special laboratory for testing prohibited substances.

“Through the laboratory, we can detect all prohibited substances without any doubt, the competence is high,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said today’s campaign aimed to invigorate and mobilise all school members, including educators, workers, and students, to be more aware of the drug problem and substance abuse and refresh existing anti-drug programmes and activities at the school and educational institution levels.

KDN and the Education Ministry have also established the Junior Squad, which acts as a volunteer team among students and functions to spread awareness about drug danger and substance abuse among school members, especially students.

The pilot project for Junior Squad targets 26 schools, including primary and secondary schools nationwide, for the 2025 school session. — Bernama