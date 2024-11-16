KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A woman survived after the Porsche she was driving caught fire following a collision with a Perodua Kancil at Kilometer 18, Jalan Kuala Sedili-Tanjung Balau last night.

According to Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman, the 10.45pm crash occurred when the woman, 42, lost control of the Porsche while travelling from Sedili to Sungai Rengit.

“She is believed to have lost control avoiding a dog crossing the road and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into the Perodua Kancil and forcing both cars of the road,” he said in a statement.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, and the woman escaped the Porsche before it was engulfed.

The case is being investigated as negligent driving under Rule 10 LN 166/59 of Traffic Rules, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM300.