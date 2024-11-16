IPOH, Nov 16 — A woman was found dead and floating in a mining pond in Tekah Permai, Taiping, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the body was discovered after report was made at 9.13am/

“The victim is an adult female, but her identity remains unknown,” he was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

A team of 11 firefighters from the Taiping Fire and Rescue Station retrieved the body in 15 minutes, before handing it over to the police for further investigation.