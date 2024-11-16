KAMPAR, Nov 16 — Police have recorded statements from 19 individuals to assist the investigation into the drowning of three Public Works Department (JKR) officers during a water rafting activity in Sungai Jahang, Gopeng here yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said all the individuals whose statements were recorded were part of 22 participants in the team-building programme and the water sports operator representatives.

“We expect to call several more individuals to complete the investigation,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Nazri added that the victims’ bodies were claimed by their families from the Kampar Hospital Forensic Unit early this morning.

“The post-mortem results determined that the cause of death for all victims was ‘asphyxia secondary to drowning’, and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Amanah Youth chief Khairol Najib Hashim urged the state government, the National Security Council and the Malaysian Meteorological Department to issue a ban and strict guidelines on water activities in all rivers in the state throughout the monsoon season.

“All parties, especially programme organisers and recreational activity operators, need to be more vigilant and wise in choosing activities based on the current situation.

“The safety and lives of participants must be the top priority. Water recreation operators must act responsibly by suspending all extreme activities until weather conditions return to normal,” he said.

Earlier today, the Kampar District Disaster Management Committee ordered an immediate suspension of all recreational and outdoor water sports activities involving rivers.

In the incident yesterday evening, three JKR officers drowned while water rafting in Sungai Jahang. The victims are identified as Suhaili Mat Saad, 47, a district engineer at Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang; Mohamad Khairul Hakim Hamidi, 37, a senior assistant engineer at Langkawi JKR, Kedah; and Muhammad Ikram Abdul Bari, 29, a customer service officer at Langkawi JKR.

The incident was believed to have been triggered by continuous rain, which led to a sudden rise in the river’s water level, causing a boat carrying six passengers and a guide to capsize. — Bernama