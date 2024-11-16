KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Police have confirmed that a viral fight between two men, filmed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), took place on November 10.

The incident was reported by an airline staff member, according to Utusan Malaysia, who said that the altercation occurred following a dispute over a check-in delay.

KLIA District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azman Shari’at, told the Malay national daily that the argument involved a misunderstanding between the staff member and a passenger, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

The airline staff member sustained minor injuries as a result, he added.

Azman also said that an investigation has been launched under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

A 31-second video, purportedly showing the fight in front of a check-in counter, went viral today.

The footage shows a man in a green kurta punching another dressed in black, drawing attention from bystanders.