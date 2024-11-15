SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — The second Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park in Cyberjaya, Sepang will be launched early next year, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said the launch of the second integrated circuit (IC) design park was a follow-up to the successful establishment of such a park in Puchong by the Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC) which successfully attracted the participation of seven local and international IC companies.

He said, the initiative was the result of close cooperation between the state government and the federal government.

“For that purpose, the Selangor government will contribute RM50 million, which is RM10 million a year from 2024 until 2029, while the federal government through the Ministry of Economy is estimated to channel RM100 million,” he said when tabling the Selangor Budget 2025 at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly here today.

At the same time, Selangor Digital School (SDS) will be upgraded to Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia (ASEM) which will develop an 80,000 square foot campus in the second IC design park, Amirudin said

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the Selangor AI Incubator Centre, which is a facility in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), will be developed with the first phase conceptualised as a technology training centre to be equipped with facilities for the AI incubator programme as well as offering specific education and certification programmes in the field.

He said the overall allocation for all these AI initiatives amounted to RM5 million, which reflected the commitment of the state government to prepare Selangor to enter the gates of AI.

“The state government is also always ready to cooperate with other AI service providers to expand the scope of the technology in Selangor,” he said. — Bernama