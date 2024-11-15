SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — The Selangor government has allocated RM34.27 million under Selangor Budget 2025 to ensure the effectiveness of flood mitigation project management.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the river basins involved in the projects included Sungai Klang with an allocation of RM18.7 million, Sungai Langat (RM9.3 million), and Sungai Selangor (RM3.2 million).

He said that the project in the Sungai Buloh river basin received an allocation of RM1 million, while other river basins, including those in Sungai Bernam and Sungai Kapar Besar, were also given attention, with RM1.2 million allocated.

“All these flood mitigation projects must be implemented immediately, especially in the Sungai Klang river basin due to the rapid pace of development in the area.

“This has resulted in high volumes of water runoff, which have caused flash floods or monsoon floods,” he said when tabling Selangor Budget 2025 at the Selangor State Assembly today.

Amirudin said the flood mitigation projects would be implemented in coordination with those funded by the federal government to ensure a more comprehensive approach to addressing flood issues in Selangor.

He also stated that the state government would allocate RM2.07 million to the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage to develop an integrated and comprehensive drainage system.

According to him, the allocation would be used to upgrade and improve the existing drainage system in identified areas to ensure it can accommodate high rainfall and water runoff.

Amirudin said that RM4 million had also been allocated to upgrade bunds along the coastal areas impacted by the recent high tide phenomenon, particularly in the Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor districts.

He added that the Rasau Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 would be built with an additional capacity of 700 million litres per day, supplying water to the Petaling and Kuala Langat regions and benefiting a total of 2.15 million users.

“This project is expected to take 36 months, starting from 2025 until 2028, with an estimated cost of RM2.12 billion,” he said. — Bernama