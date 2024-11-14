KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Kuala Lumpur Health Department ordered yesterday the closure of a cafe located within the Parliament building after an inspection revealed serious lapses in hygiene and sanitation.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the two-week closure, which will last until November 26, has raised concerns among lawmakers about food safety standards across the country.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul swiftly responded to the closure order, promising a thorough investigation, the national daily added.

“After this sitting, I will call all parties involved to meet with me. Tomorrow, I will inform you of my findings from tonight’s investigation,” Johari said before the Ministry of Finance’s committee-level discussion on the 2025 Supply Bill yesterday.

A widely circulated image of the closure order.

The issue was initially brought to light by Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who invoked Standing Order 81(1) to address the situation.

Lim raised concerns about the potential national implications of such a lapse within the very halls of Malaysia’s government.

“If the Parliament canteen is considered unhygienic, what does that say about food safety across the country? This sends a highly negative symbolic message,” Lim said.

Lawmakers are expected to convene with Health Department representatives to ensure that this incident does not recur and that food safety standards within Parliament set a positive example for the entire nation.