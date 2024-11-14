KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — Commercial crime cases in Sabah have recorded a 306 per cent increase and victims lost RM256.1 million in the first 10 months of this year.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said that the loss was the highest compared to the same period last year.

“This increase involves a total of 2,260 cases recorded, compared to 1,962 cases during the same period last year.

“This reflects a 15.19 per cent rise in commercial crime cases for this year compared to 2023,” he said during a press conference at the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters yesterday.

Jauteh also said that one of the main contributors to this increase is cybercrime, particularly involving online fraud.

“This includes scams such as telecommunications (phone scams) with 638 cases and 485 cases involving online purchases,” he explained.

Jauteh said that the police are committed to ongoing commercial crime awareness campaigns, both in person and through social media.

He advised the public to be more vigilant and stay informed about current commercial crime trends to avoid falling victim to scams.

“Therefore, the public is urged not to be easily deceived by uncertain and suspicious offers,” he added. — The Borneo Post