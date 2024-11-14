SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 — The chief executive officer (CEO) of Encorp Berhad, Hazurin Harun, 54, was charged in the Sessions Court today with two counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM1.05 million last year.

Hazurin pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him before Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin.

In the first charge, Hazurin was accused of committing CBT by making a payment of RM350,000 via an Encorp Berhad cheque to LMC Mining Sdn Bhd for the delivery of 20,000 metric tons of kaolin mineral from a mining site in Perak, although the payment was supposed to be for the delivery of silica quartz on June 21, 2023.

In the second charge, he was accused of committing CBT by transferring RM700,000 online to the same company’s bank account for a shipment from Lumut Port, Perak, to Nantong, China, and for the rental of a vessel to transport silica sand from the same mining site, although the payment was intended for the delivery of silica quartz.

Both offenses were allegedly committed at a branch of a bank in Dataran Sunway, Petaling Jaya.

The charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of no less than two years, caning, and a fine, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin requested the court to set bail at RM50,000 for both charges, with additional conditions that the accused report to the MACC office and surrender his passport to the court.

Hazurin’s lawyer Aizul Rohan Anuar did not object to the application.

The court allowed bail of RM50,000 and imposed the additional conditions, setting the next case mention for January 7 next year. — Bernama