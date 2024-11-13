GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — Three men, believed to be involved in 33 car theft and robbery cases in Penang, were shot dead after engaging in a shootout with the police in Nibong Tebal early this morning.

In the 5.30am incident, a police team was conducting anti-crime operations when they came across suspicious vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Perodua Myvi along Jalan Changkat-Pulau Burung.

“When the police car went near the vehicles, the suspects suddenly opened fire at the police car,” said Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad in a press conference today.

He said the police team returned fire in self defence and all three suspects were confirmed dead at the scene.

Upon further investigations, the police found a semi-auto pistol, a revolver, two boxes of bullets, two parang, a hammer, cutters, a bag containing equipment to steal cars, gloves, a car jack, six car registration plates and a set of electronic devices to steal cars.

“Further checks revealed that one of the cars, the Honda Accord, was reported missing while the Perodua Myvi does not have any missing reports,” he said.

He said the three men, aged between 30 and 42 years old, are believed to be Malaysians.

The first suspect has 35 previous criminal records and eight drug offences, the second suspect has six previous drug offences while the third suspect did not have any identification on him.

“With this case, the police have successfully solved 33 luxury car theft and robbery cases in Penang involving about RM4 million in losses,” he said.

He added that investigation papers have been opened under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.