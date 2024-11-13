KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — An elderly woman faced a terrifying ordeal when a male thief entered her home in Taman Kota Masai and held a knife to her neck in the early hours of the morning yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, said that the incident occurred at 12.57am when the 79-year-old victim was alone in her house, according to a report published in Kosmo! Online today.

“At the time of the incident, an unidentified man entered the house, placed a knife at the victim’s neck, and demanded that she hand over her valuables. The estimated loss suffered by the victim is approximately RM2,000,” he said in a statement to the press today.

Mohd Sohaimi said acting on a tip-off, the police were able to arrest the suspect at 4.30am and seize the victim’s mobile phone, a tablet, a knife, and a backpack.

The suspect has 15 prior criminal records related to crimes and drugs.

“Urine tests showed the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine. He has been remanded for seven days until November 18 to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Sections 392/397 of the Penal Code,” he said.