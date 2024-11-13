KUANTAN, Nov 13 — The route on Jalan Besar, Tanah Rata-Ringlet at Kilometre (KM) 54, which was affected by a landslide as well as fallen trees at 4pm today, has been cleared and opened to all types of vehicles.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Supt Azri Ramli said the incident caused the route to be impassable to vehicles for two hours.

“At almost 4 pm, the operations room of the Cameron Highlands district police headquarters received a call from a member of the public informing about the incident involving a landslide and fallen trees at KM 54.

“There were no casualties reported and the clean-up work has been carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department. The route has been opened to all vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Azri advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the incident and requested those who have any information to contact the operations room of the Cameron Highlands police station at 05-4915999. — Bernama