KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Four Vietnamese men, suspected of 44 break-ins at homes and offices across the Klang Valley, were killed in a shootout during an Op Tebuk raid at a residence on Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that the suspects opened fire as a team from the Bukit Aman and Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Departments approached the unit on the 17th floor of the building at around 11.30 pm last night.

“An exchange of gunfire took place in self-defence during the attempt to arrest them, resulting in the fatal shooting of the four suspects,” he said in a statement at the scene early this morning.

A search revealed the suspects were armed with two machetes and two pistols, believed to have been used to attack the police officers.

Investigations revealed that the four men were linked to 44 safe-cracking cases-28 in Kuala Lumpur and 16 in Selangor-dating back to 2018, with total losses estimated at RM4.3 million.

Rusdi added that the suspects targeted vacant offices and residences, breaking into safes during the night.

“They reportedly committed a similar crime two days ago in Sri Hartamas before hiding at the location we raided. We believe they used this luxury residence as a base to plan their crimes, rest, and evade capture,” he said.

He also confirmed that all the suspects held passports and frequently traveled in and out of the country.

Investigations to identify others linked to the four men are ongoing. — Bernama