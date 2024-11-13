KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the government is open to further discussions with the Opposition on the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for parliamentary allocations, emphasising the importance of reaching a consensus.

“The government is always open and willing to allow discussions on this matter until a consensus is reached among all parties,” Fadillah said in a parliamentary written reply to Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat.

“Harmonious collaboration is very important, as all Members of Parliament have significant responsibilities and play an important role in providing checks and balances on matters related to government policies for the benefit of the people,” he added.

Suhaizan had asked the government to explain the Opposition’s rejection of the parliamentary allocation agreement and to clarify the differences between the current proposal and the MoU negotiated during Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s tenure as prime minister.

Fadillah said the MoU draft prepared during Ismail Sabri’s administration underwent multiple revisions based on discussions from both sides before it was finalised.

“Without providing any direct feedback to the government, the Opposition instead issued a media statement on September 14, 2024 rejecting the proposed MoU draft,” he said.

He detailed the Opposition’s objections, which include the following:

It could undermine the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

It conflicts with traditional values, culture, morals, religion, and local values.

It lacks a clear mechanism, potentially opening the door to violations, breaches of promise, or unilateral non-compliance.

It restricts Members of Parliament’s freedom of speech.

Despite the Opposition’s concerns, Fadillah reiterated the government’s commitment to finding common ground through further negotiations.