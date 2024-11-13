KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who died this morning, played a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia’s economic landscape during the 1980s and 1990s, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said Daim’s wisdom was instrumental in stabilising the nation’s economy.

“The late Tun Daim was a key figure in Malaysia’s economic development in the 1980s and 1990s, and his wisdom greatly contributed to the nation’s economic recovery.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” Fadillah said in a Facebook post today.

Fadillah also expressed his condolences to Daim’s family when he met after visiting the former minister’s residence to pay his last respects.

“Although I never had the opportunity to serve in government alongside him, I followed his contributions closely. As a former minister, he dedicated his efforts to the nation.

“We extend our condolences to his family, wishing them strength during this difficult time,” he added.

Fadillah, who arrived at the residence at 1.30 pm, spent about 20 minutes paying his respects.

Earlier, the family announced that Daim died at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya at 8.21 am today.

Daim served as Malaysia’s Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2001.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, through his Facebook page, also expressed his condolences to Daim’s family and prayed that they be granted strength and patience in facing this difficult time.

“Let us all pray that Allah SWT accepts Allahyarham’s good deeds and grants him a place among the righteous, and may he receive the rewards of paradise,” he said. — Bernama