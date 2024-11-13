PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who died this morning, had been taken to his residence in Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur, for friends and relatives to pay their last respects.

Several cars believed to be carrying the family members of the former minister were also spotted accompanying the hearse as it left Assunta Hospital at 11.02 am.

According to his family’s statement earlier, Daim breathed his last at 8.21 am while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The funeral prayer is scheduled at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan in Jalan Duta after the Asar prayers.

Members of the media had been flocking to the hospital immediately after the news of Daim’s passing broke out.

Daim, whose real name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and held the position again from 1999 to 2001. — Bernama