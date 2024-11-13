KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences over the passing of former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who died today at the age of 86.

He said that the government values the contributions and service of Tun Daim to the nation, particularly during his tenure as Finance Minister.

“Received the news of Tun Daim Zainuddin’s passing upon arriving in Lima, Peru. My condolences to his family,” he shared in a Facebook post.

Daim died at 8.21 am today while receiving treatment at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya.

Daim, whose real name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and held the position again from 1999 to 2001.

His remains are due to be buried at the Bukit Kiara 1 Cemetery after the Asar prayers today. — Bernama