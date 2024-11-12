KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating a government pensioner of more than RM20,000 in a non-existent ‘Paddy Jewellery’ gold investment last May.

Siti Hajartul Haini Abd Hamid, 37, made the plea before Magistrate S Mageswary.

She was charged with cheating Mohd Zaid Ibrahim, 50, by deceiving him into investing in the “Paddy Jewellery’’ gold investment.

This prompted the man to hand over RM26,750 through a CIMB Bank account to Pawana Sweet, a company owned by the woman, which he would not have done if he knew the investment did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank in Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Dang Wangi here at 12.20 pm on May 2 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and is liable to a fine if convicted.

The magistrate allowed her bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Dec 20 for mention for appointment of a lawyer.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Zul Hilmi Latif, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama